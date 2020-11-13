Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($13.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

AC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

TSE:AC opened at C$18.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.89. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

