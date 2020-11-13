Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on A. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.51.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,340,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,588.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

