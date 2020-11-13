Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) Receives C$19.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) (TSE:ARE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

ARE stock opened at C$15.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.49. Aecon Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.94 and a 12-month high of C$18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.54%.

Aecon Group Inc. (ARE.TO) Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

