Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Sells $17,320.38 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $17,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,193.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 44.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 21.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

