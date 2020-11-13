Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 10.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shot up 10.3% during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $51.93. 1,305,707 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,090,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $1,474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,559 shares of company stock worth $30,067,318. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 134,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 562,170 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $504,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

