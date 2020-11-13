Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $8.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADMS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482,376 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

ADMS stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

