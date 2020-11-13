Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.