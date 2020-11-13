Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $477.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.