ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 27 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 22.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

