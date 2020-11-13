ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter worth about $6,363,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 55,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of ABB by 9.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 10.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $26.82 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.