8,425 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIX opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 14.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

