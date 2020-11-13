7,316 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MetLife by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

