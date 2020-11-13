595 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 22.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.37, for a total transaction of $1,354,398.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,506 shares of company stock valued at $28,551,162 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.