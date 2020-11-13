5,672 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

