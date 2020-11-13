5,672 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
PGR stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.
The Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
