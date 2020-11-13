4,814 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amdocs by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,898,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,704,000 after buying an additional 3,722,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,522,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,011,000 after buying an additional 1,855,663 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Amdocs by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,125,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,060,000 after buying an additional 1,587,293 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,595,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3,507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 663,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,369,000 after buying an additional 644,700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

