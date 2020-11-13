4,749 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

In other news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.08.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

