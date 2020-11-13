3,659 Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFST. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SFST shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

