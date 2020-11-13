335 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 108.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $955.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $1,092.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $960.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.44.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $828.17.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 647 shares in the company, valued at $638,647.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,920 shares of company stock valued at $75,943,998. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

