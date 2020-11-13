3,113 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

CTLT opened at $103.44 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $201,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

