29,090 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,090 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.