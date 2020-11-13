2,701 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $125.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.95. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.