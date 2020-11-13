2,550 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.5% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.70 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

