2,358 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,168 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,904 shares of company stock worth $7,905,022. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTXS. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $115.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

