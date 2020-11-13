1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $42.00. The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $34.98. 3,876,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 1,479,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 16,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $494,864.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock valued at $27,210,509.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,689,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

