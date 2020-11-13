1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s current price.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $423,410.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,382.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock valued at $27,210,509.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

