1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $602,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $602,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 941,809 shares of company stock worth $27,210,509.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

