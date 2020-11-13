1,983 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 0.85.
BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.
In other news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,926.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.