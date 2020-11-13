1,501 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 103.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,805,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

