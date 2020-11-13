1,398 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,328,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,827,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after buying an additional 70,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $260.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.50 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $288.56.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.11.

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $93,367.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $960,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,927 shares of company stock worth $715,280. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

