13,117 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,117 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Groupon during the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of GRPN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

