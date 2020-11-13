1,256 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 60.0% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $222.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $255.07 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.88 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

