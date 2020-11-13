1,230 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.65. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.