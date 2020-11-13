11,220 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 66,674 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 27,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 82,329 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

