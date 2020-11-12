Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 838,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $149.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 933.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.