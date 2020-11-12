Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) to Buy

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OTIS. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

OTIS opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

