Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to “Hold”

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.25 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 115.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 94,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $3,766,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 30.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 56.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

