Zacks Investment Research Lowers Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) to Hold

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

