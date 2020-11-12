Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NYSE CS opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

