Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 334.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE:STNG opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

