Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Kadmon posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

KDMN stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of $620.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 505.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,178 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,733,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 266,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

