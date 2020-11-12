Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.70 on Monday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

