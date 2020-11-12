Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.20. Yalla Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,646 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yalla Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

