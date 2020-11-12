Yalla Group (NASDAQ:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ:YALA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.20. Yalla Group shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1,646 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

