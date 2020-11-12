Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after buying an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Xilinx by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after buying an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

