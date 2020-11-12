Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,394 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

