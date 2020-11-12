Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $6.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

XEBEF opened at $3.97 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

