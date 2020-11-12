Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Insider Andrew Higginson Purchases 29,497 Shares of Stock

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

LON MRW opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.26) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.04 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRW. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) from GBX 213 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.