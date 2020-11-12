Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Wireless Telecom Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wireless Telecom Group (NASDAQ:WTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of WTT stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

