WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $21.08. 2,345,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 1,443,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

WSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,806,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 129.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

