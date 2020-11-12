Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

WPM stock opened at C$58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion and a PE ratio of 73.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last quarter.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.