Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, CSFB set a C$74.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
WPM stock opened at C$58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$26.99 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion and a PE ratio of 73.98.
In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,562. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last quarter.
About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Read More: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.